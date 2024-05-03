New food hygiene ratings have been released for establishments in Gwynedd.
The Royal Tandoori on Stryd Fawr, Bangor, was given four-out-of-five on 7 March, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Tremfan Hall Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen in Llanbedrog, also got a rating of four-out-of-five after assessment on 8 March, as did Red Chillies in Blaenau Ffestiniog, rated on 14 March.
Also getting four-out-of-five are Caru Kebabs, Caernarfon, rated on 14 March and Mr Yummy Takeaway Limited, Bangor, also rated on 14 March.
The Anchor Bar and Grill Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Maes Carafanau Pen Y Berth, Penrhos, also got four-out-of-five after assessment on 15 March.
Allports Ltd, a takeaway at Belmont House 56 Stryd Fawr, Llanberis, was given a score of three on 15 March.
Millie & Sid’s, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 22 Stryd Fawr, Tywyn, also got three-out-of-five after assessment on 20 March.
Nineteen 57, Barmouth, got two-out-of-five after assessment on 21 March.
Lucky Fish Bar, a takeaway at 21 Y Bont Bridd, Caernarfon, was given a score of one on 8 March, and Bengal Spice, Caernarfon, also got a one after being rated on 14 March.