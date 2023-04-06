The paintings on the walls are Sue’s two collections, Rural Lives, all things agricultural heritage in honour of the farming community who have supported her since her exhibition last May at the Pwerdy Powerhouse, and the Owd Lasses who have a dedicated boudoir at the back of the gallery. The Owd Lasses are cheeky vignettes depicting the plight of the sassy, strong, often invisible older women in society who say it how it is.