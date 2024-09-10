Pwllheli RNLI has a new helm.
Anton Hook, who has passed out after volunteering with the RNLI for three years, is Pwllheli’s second helm on the D-Class inshore lifeboat.
The helm is a volunteer in charge of the inshore lifeboat when launching, at sea and when it is being recovered and made ready for the next rescue. The helm is also responsible for the safety of the crew onboard and for everything that happens during a rescue.
Anton, who is also a volunteer crew member of the Pwllheli Shannon class all-weather lifeboat, said: “I’m very proud of my achievement.
“I’ve come a long way since joining the volunteer crew in 2021. Not in my wildest dreams did I predict in three years I would become a D-Class helm!
“I would like to thank my family and colleagues at the station for their support. I look forward to supporting our new crew members progress and making a difference in the local community.”
Often described as the workhorse of the RNLI, the D-Class inshore lifeboat was first introduced to the RNLI fleet in 1963. Highly manoeuvrable, it usually operates closer to shore than all-weather lifeboats.