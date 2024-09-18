A new company is to run Aberystwyth marina, it has been announced.
In a statement, Western Marinas Limited (“Western Marinas”) said it was 'delighted to announce that it has acquired Cardiff Marina, the operating lease for Watchet Marina and taken on a management contract for Aberystwyth Marina'.
The assets were previously under the management of The Marine & Property Group, that fell into administration last year.
Aberystwyth marina crashed into administration in July last year after its parent company collapsed with estimated debts of £14 million and owing the taxman £1.8m.
Western Marinas was created in April this year, according to Companies House.
The statement continues: "Western Marinas is a new company that has been set up by a new management team and their funders with a mission to realise the potential of Cardiff, Aberystwyth and Watchet marinas, as well as Cardiff Marine Village and the associated Dredging Division.
"Western Marinas has been backed by a significant amount of capital to ensure that the much-needed investments can be made across the sites.
"The group has a clear mission to put these marinas back to where they belong as some of the leading facilities in Wales and the Southwest.
"Initial priorities will include the return of fuel sales and full electrical refits as well as dredging campaigns at Watchet and Aberystwyth in conjunction with the local Harbour Authorities."
Chair of Western Marinas Limited, Andrew Cornish, said: "I have a passion for customer service and creating environments that everyone can be proud to be involved with be they customers, colleagues, suppliers or just onlookers.
"I love the marine world and am a boat owner myself, all be it on the Thames right now. I look forward to meeting current and future customers, hearing thoughts and views, and working with the team to make Western Marinas somewhere we are ALL proud to be associated with.”
A website has been set up for the new company, which is under construction and says: "We’re a new company with a new management team and new investors.
"We’re on a mission to realise the potential of Cardiff, Aberystwyth and Watchet marinas, as well as Cardiff Marine Village and the associated Dredging Division.
"We're currently scrubbing the decks and creating a new website, so check back soon.