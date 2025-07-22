The new parking charges will come into effect on Friday, 1 August.
The changes to Powys County Council-run car parks will include re-introducing one-hour parking charges in long-stay car parks, following a drawn-out review on parking across the county.
From 1 August 2025, the cost to park a car in council car parks will be:
£1.50 – Up to 1 hour
£2.50 – 1-2 hours
£3.50 – 2-4 hours
£5.00 – Over 4 hours
Free – Overnight
Blue Badge holders will now need to buy parking tickets in council car parks, but will receive an additional hour after the expiry of that ticket.
Payments in all car parks can now also be made by phone using the PayByPhone App, allowing drivers to pay for and manage their parking sessions online and opt in to receive text reminders when their parking ticket expires.
Paying by cash or card in most car parks will still remain as an option.
Cllr Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, said: “The reintroduction of the one-hour parking tariff to long stay car parks was something we were keen to include, although doing so has meant some other adjustments to our budgets.
“Income generated through parking charges is used to maintain and improve the car parks within Powys, ensuring that they remain fit-for-purpose, up-to-date and safe for all to use.”
New single car park permits for a specified car park will also be introduced later in the year - the council stating this will save some drivers up to 25 per cent.
The costs will be £280 (annual), £155 (6 month), £90 (3 month) and £30 (1 month).
For more details on car parking charges, please visit: https://en.powys.gov.uk/article/4696/Car-Park-Charges
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.