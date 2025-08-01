Two new councillors have been appointed to fill two vacant seats for Penparcau ward on Aberystwyth Town Council.
At an extraordinary council meeting on 21 July, Aberystwyth Town Council welcomed candidates for the two seats, who each presented why they should be given the role.
Following presentations by all of the candidates, two separate votes were held by secret ballot to fill the two vacant seats.
Votes were counted by the Office Administrator, the Town Clerk, and the Translator, who acted as an independent witness.
Daniel Thomas and Julien Brun won the ballots.
Both were then co-opted to represent the Penparcau ward on Aberystwyth Town Council and both signed their declarations of acceptance of office at the meeting.
