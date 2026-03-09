Six Gwynedd projects have been shortlisted for funding from North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Andy Dunbobbin, North Wales Police and North Wales Police and Community Trust (PACT).
People are being asked to help choose which local projects will receive funding through the Your Community, Your Choice initiative.
£60,000 is available to support projects that make our communities safer and more inclusive places for all, with the funding coming from the Office of the PCC, as well as money and assets seized from criminals.
Taking part in the vote is easy – members of the public just need to opt for the projects they think will help their communities the most.
Voting is open until midnight on 27 March. Cast your vote in Welsh at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/N2SCGPQ or in English at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CDK6TR2. Each person is allowed to vote for their preferred project and the top three projects receiving the most votes in each county will get a share of the funding. As well as this, there is funding for the top three pan-North Wales projects. This means there will be a total of 21 winners across the region.
The local initiatives shortlisted are CPD Bethel FC’s Our Youth, Our Future Summer 2026 project for a safe space for young people to socialise and be part of the community, CPD Nefyn FC’s Goals for Growth to install new, high-quality 360-degree training goals and equipment for the junior teams, Dyffryn Ardudwy and Talybont Village Hall’s Cue & Connect project to launch a youth snooker and darts community hub, Pentra Deiniolen Committee’s Deiniolen Hub project to set up a weekly youth hub in the centre of the village, Porthi Dre’s Scran after School project for a weekly after-school club that provides a hot meal, adult supervision, and a safe space for children and young people in Caernarfon and Hwb Westend, the Skills for Life and Wellbeing Youth Club to deliver a structured programme of positive, meaningful activities designed to support young people aged 11-18 in Bangor.
Over the past 13 years, the initiative has awarded over £650,000 to projects across North Wales, supporting the priorities in the Commissioner’s Police and Crime Plan, which sets the priorities for police to work to in fighting crime in North Wales. The plan’s priorities are a local neighbourhood policing presence; supporting victims, communities and businesses; and a fair and effective criminal justice system.
Community groups in each county were able to apply for up to £2,500, while organisations working across three or more counties are eligible for up to £5,000.
