The local initiatives shortlisted are CPD Bethel FC’s Our Youth, Our Future Summer 2026 project for a safe space for young people to socialise and be part of the community, CPD Nefyn FC’s Goals for Growth to install new, high-quality 360-degree training goals and equipment for the junior teams, Dyffryn Ardudwy and Talybont Village Hall’s Cue & Connect project to launch a youth snooker and darts community hub, Pentra Deiniolen Committee’s Deiniolen Hub project to set up a weekly youth hub in the centre of the village, Porthi Dre’s Scran after School project for a weekly after-school club that provides a hot meal, adult supervision, and a safe space for children and young people in Caernarfon and Hwb Westend, the Skills for Life and Wellbeing Youth Club to deliver a structured programme of positive, meaningful activities designed to support young people aged 11-18 in Bangor.