New president for Inner Wheel

New Tywyn Inner Wheel president, Chris Lewis, has taken over from Jackie Windsor-Lewis ( Tywyn Inner Wheel )

The heavens opened upon members arriving at Aberdovey Golf Club for the June meeting of Tywyn Inner Wheel!

After days of hot sunshine members did not expect to arrive in a deluge but that did not dampen their spirits.

They had a busy evening, having their monthly meeting, AGM and handover of presidents in one evening.

Donations were made to the North Wales Emergency Doctors Service, the Wales Air Ambulance and the Smile Train.

It was decided unanimously that the branch newsletter, the Ravens Post, should continue and thanks were made to president Jackie for all her hard work for making the magazine possible.

There were also thanks given to Lynda and Mair for their part in publishing the magazine.

Kath Furneaux won the raffle and the May draw, while Maureen Cartwright won the June draw.

After a lovely salad supper, Jackie handed over the presidency to Chris Lewis for 2022-2023.