“The whole idea that one decent bus service can be replaced, missing out two major settlements served with two inadequate vehicles, is laughable.” Another resident reliant on bus services is Katharine Harvey from Gilfachreda, who said they were being treated like “cattle” and called for the hourly service to be reinstated: “People who live in remote villages, if they do not drive, need a bus service to go about their lives with as little disruption as possible. “This lifeline should be made stronger, better, more reliable - instead, we have had services taken away. “Rural Wales needs a better service than those in the south who will never have to wait more than twenty minutes for their next bus.