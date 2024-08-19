New Quay and Aberporth bus users are concerned over potential changes to their ‘lifeline’ bus route, though Transport for Wales say nothing is set in stone.
Public consultations are ongoing regarding changes to the T5 bus route serving Aberystwyth to Haverfordwest.
Passengers were shocked after plans learnt at engagement sessions suggest a ‘straight’ service which cuts out the New Quay and Aberporth loops, replaced with a ‘feeder service’.
The T5 services were already cut this June, with a reduced timetable and fewer buses serving New Quay and Aberporth.
A new contract being put out to tender may reduce the services further depending on budgets, starting in summer 2025.
Elly Foster, an Aberaeron resident “totally dependent on buses to get about”, created the Ceredigion Bus Action group to support passengers in having an input before “major changes are foisted upon them”.
She said: “The inefficiency of these plans is beyond a joke.
“The chock-a-block buses to New Quay and Aberporth cannot be replaced by a volunteer-driven minibus, nor are tourists allowed to use Community Transport.
“The whole idea that one decent bus service can be replaced, missing out two major settlements served with two inadequate vehicles, is laughable.” Another resident reliant on bus services is Katharine Harvey from Gilfachreda, who said they were being treated like “cattle” and called for the hourly service to be reinstated: “People who live in remote villages, if they do not drive, need a bus service to go about their lives with as little disruption as possible. “This lifeline should be made stronger, better, more reliable - instead, we have had services taken away. “Rural Wales needs a better service than those in the south who will never have to wait more than twenty minutes for their next bus.
“We are being penalised for where we live. “We matter, we are as important as the south.
“We have the same needs, but they are more urgent.”
A TfW spokesperson said they are still gathering feedback: “We are aware of some rumours circulating about the T5, but would like to reiterate that no decisions have been made. “Over 350 responses have been received online and approximately 75 people have come along to the engagement session.
“Feedback will help shape the future of the T5 service and will be taken into account when we prepare the new contract.”
The next engagement session is Wednesday, 21 August at Aberaeron Library from 2.15-4.45pm.