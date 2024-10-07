A second application to site a 5G phone mast at a New Quay holiday park, which local objectors said would be a “24/7 365 days a year horrendous eyesore,” after a previous scheme was withdrawn last year, has now been turned down.
Following last year’s withdrawn application, Freshwave Facilities Limited submitted fresh plans to erect a mast to boost the Vodafone signal, at Quay West Holiday Park, some 150 metres from the previous proposal.
The previous plans drew many local objections, with one describing it as a “gargantuan eyesore” that would impact on a cherished nearby family home.
After that application on the edge of the caravan park was withdrawn, following a recommendation for refusal, the new application saw the proposed mast sited closer to the main part of the town, adjacent to the main B4342 road, again on the holiday park grounds.
More than 40 objections were received, with the town council also strongly objecting, and two petitions, an online one with 160 responses, and a 380-strong paper petition also objecting to the latest proposal.
Documents said the mast would both boost the signal in the caravan park and also provide improved 5G services for Vodafone, introducing ultra-fast mobile connectivity.