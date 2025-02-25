A New Quay nursery destroyed by Storm Darragh in December which has restarted in another building in the village has another reason for celebration after being given the thumbs up by inspectors after a visit just days before its roof was torn off by ferocious winds.
The community rallied together to raise thousands of pounds for Cylch Meithrin Cei Newydd after its roof was ripped off by Storm Darragh overnight on 7 December.
The building later had to be demolished due to the extent of the damage, while in January the Cylch reached an agreement to move in to the New Quay Memorial Hall while plans to rebuild on the site are discussed.
On 3 December, just four days before the “devastating” incident, the nursery was visited by Estyn and Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) inspectors.
Inspectors rated the nursery ‘good’ for all five inspection categories: well-being; care and development; teaching and assessment; enviornment; and leadership and management.
An inspection report found that staff at the nursery “provide good care and support for children” and “promote children’s play, learning and development very effectively.”
Leaders at the nursery “provide a suitable, secure and clean environment for the children”, inspectors found, adding the “environment is inclusive and every child is given equal access to all the diverse resources and activities.”
Inspectors did recommend the nursery “improve experiences to promote the children's understanding of different cultures” and the Cylch will produce an action plan showing how it will implement the recommendation.
“Leaders have a strong vision and they work together successfully to promote care and to support the children's learning,” the report added.
“They focus clearly on developing the provision as well as the skills and well-being of the children in their care.
“As a result, their regular practices and positive attitudes create a stimulating environment which provides interesting experiences for the children.
“Leaders provide loving pastoral care for the children, creating a close sense of belonging.
“This caring atmosphere motivates the children to do their best and persevere in their play and learning.
“Additionally, leaders have regular discussions with parents and carers about their children's development and achievements.”
Cylch Meithrin Cei Newydd leader Holly Beauchamp who said she was “devastated” to announce the damage to the roof, said she was “delighted” with the report and was “incredibly proud”.
“I cannot thank the staff enough for their hard work, commitment and all that they do for the Cylch daily,” she said.
“I would like to thank the parents and guardians for their continuous support, and especially to the children in our care who are all superstars.
“Lastly, I would like to extend a huge thank you to the amazing community our little Cylch is a part of.
“Since the storm took our beloved Cylch, you have supported us with kindness and compassion through one of the hardest times we have faced.”
The Cylch re-opened on 7 January at the Memorial Hall after working with Hwb Cymunedol Cei Newydd trustees to make the plan happen.