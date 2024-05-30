Seven crew members from New Quay lifeboat station travelled to Buckingham Palace to celebrate 200 years of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
They celebrated in style at a garden party on Thursday, 23 May.
His Majesty The King granted permission for the special garden party, hosted by HRH The Princess Royal, accompanied by Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and RNLI President HRH The Duke of Kent.
Around 2,500 of the RNLI’s long-serving volunteers, staff and their families attended, from lifeboat crew, lifeguards, water safety volunteers, fundraisers and recent recipients of meritorious service awards and The King’s Birthday and New Year Honours.
Invited from New Quay RNLI were coxswain Daniel Potter, mechanic Bernie Davies and crew Rees-Tom Jones, Huw Williams, Dylan Price and Simon Rigby who received gallantry awards for their bravery during Storm Arwen in November 2021 for saving three Irish rowers. Simon Rigby and Tomas Davies were also invited as recently they received their 20-year long service awards.
Daniel Potter said: “It was an honour to attend the special RNLI garden party at Buckingham Palace last week.
“It was a wonderful occasion to represent our lifeboat station.
“Our mechanic Bernie Davies met HRH The Princess Royal and chatted about our gallantry awards and the station.”