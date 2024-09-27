NEW Quay lifeboat station has welcomed the RNLI’s 200th anniversary scroll.
During the historic relay, the scroll carrying the RNLI pledge is handed from one RNLI community to another, including lifeboat stations, lifeguard units, and fundraising branches throughout the UK and Ireland. At each stop, representatives sign the scroll and agree to upholding that pledge.
New Quay Lifeboat Station was the 185th station to be visited and the scroll was signed by Ben McDonald, the station’s youngest crew on behalf of the operational crew, Jane Page, on behalf of New Quay RNLI shop volunteers and Tim Richards, on behalf of the fundraising group on Friday, 27 September.
Ben McDonald said: “Signing the RNLI scroll was a momentous occasion for us at New Quay RNLI and was a great experience.
“Being part of the RNLI during its 200th anniversary year is incredibly special. It stands as a tribute to the commitment and courage of all our volunteers, past and present, and we are proud to continue this tradition of a lifesaving service.”
The scroll began its long journey on Monday 4 March, at a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey to mark the charity’s official 200th anniversary, where it was signed by RNLI President, HRH The Duke of Kent, as well as the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Dean of Westminster, the RNLI’s Chair and the RNLI’s Chief Executive. It will collect 1000 signatures in total and will eventually be signed by His Majesty King Charles III.
The charity's pledge that accompanies the scroll reads: ‘Whoever we are, wherever we are from, we are one crew, ready to save lives. We’re powered by passion, talent and kindness, like generations of selfless lifesavers before us. This is our watch, we lead the way, valuing each other, trusting each other, depending on one another, volunteering to face the storm together. Knowing that, with courage, nothing is impossible. That is what has always driven us to save everyone we can. It's what makes every one of us a lifesaver.’
Beneath the pledge, printed in seven languages including Welsh, it says: ‘Signed in 2024 by representatives of the RNLI’s lifesaving communities, on behalf of all who strive to save everyone.’
Over the next few weeks, the scroll will complete its journey visiting 240 RNLI locations around the UK and Ireland before arriving in October at Douglas on the Isle of Man, which was home to the RNLI’s founder, Sir William Hillary.