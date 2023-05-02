Ninety property owners at Plas Panteidal in Aberdyfi have been celebrating the opening of a new road, a significant milestone in the upgrading of the 40-acre site.
A special event was organised to mark the opening of the new road attended by Jackie Milton from the Robert Owen Bank, Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts, and the area MS, Mabon ap Gwynfor. A number of owners also attended the official opening, which was followed by refreshments.
Mrs Saville Roberts, who performed the official opening, said: “We have been monitoring the progress of the site and MS Mabon ap Gwynfor and I are delighted to be invited to join the celebration of this major achievement.”
A property owner, who did not want to be named, said of the old road: “It had got to the point where delivery drivers were refusing to make deliveries as the road was so bad.”
After years of neglect, people living at Plas Panteidal were obliged to take on emergency work themselves to keep the water running, lights on and road open, but in March 2022 a group of owners set up Plas Panteidal Estate Management Limited after purchasing the site from the liquidator.
After securing a five-year loan from the Robert Owen Community Bank, work has finally been completed on making significant improvements to the site not least, an accessible new road.
Jackie Milton, from the bank, said: “We are delighted to be able to provide the funding for the road. This is the first major project we have invested in since Covid and is as significant to us as the Newtown by-pass which we also helped fund.”
Mike McCarthy, director or Plas Panteidal Estate Management Ltd (PPEML), said: “It’s hard to believe just how bad things had got.
“The directors and volunteers have been working tirelessly to improve the site with works already completed on clearing up the sewage discharge into the estuary, and maintenance work has begun on the surrounding woodland.
“This really is just the beginning. Work is already underway to improve the water which is currently unfit for human consumption and upgrade the electricity supply.”
The road, which opened just in time for the start of the Easter holidays, marks one of the many improvement plans by the PPEML board.
Plas Panteidal is a privately-owned estate which covers approximately 40 acres. It went into receivership in 2020 and was bought by a group of property owners on site.
Plas Panteidal Estate Management Limited (PPEML) is a non-profit company limited by guarantee, and a social enterprise. PPEML purchased the site form the liquidator in 2022.
Original a holiday village, freehold sales to private owners has resulted in a mix of permanent residences and private holiday lets, making it a unique community.