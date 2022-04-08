New series gives insight into work of police force

The series follows the work of North Wales Police ( S4C )

Between June and September 2021, North Wales Police received 35,279 999 calls - 5,612 more than the previous summer.

The North Wales Police region covers a vast area – nearly a third of Wales’s land - and the problems that arise vary widely from area to area, from the cities of the east to the countryside in the west.

A new series of Y Llinell Las, which starts 13 April follows the North Wales Police Roads Policing Unit.

With in-car, custody and body cameras, the series gives an honest portrayal of the work of the unit. We also get to know the ‘real’ men and women behind the jobs.

During the summer months, the population of North Wales increases by up to 30 per cent, but due to Covid’s restrictions on foreign travel, the area was even busier, with additional pressure on the authorities.

“We had a busy summer as a result of Covid; the authorities were telling people to stay home so North Wales was gridlocked,” said PC Rich Priamo, who has worked at the Roads Policing Unit for four years.

“The A55 was like the M25 - nobody could move; when we travel to get to urgent calls, we usually drive 120 to 140 miles an hour on the A55, but we were having to drive 12 to 14 miles an hour.

“Time is of the essence for us to reach scenes - and not just for us, but the ambulance and fire service as well. Arriving at a scene that would normally take 10 minutes would take half an hour. It was mayhem for us.”

In the first episode, we hear more about the pressure placed on the team as swarms of holidaymakers headed to north Wales in the summer; the team arrive at the scene of a motorbike accident, we see inside the control office, and we get an insight to how they work with the Drone Unit to track down the thief of a stolen car.

One of the other police officers we follow in the series is PC Dan Edwards, who has been part of the Roads Policing Unit for six years.

“I joined North Wales Police in 2006 as a PCSO, then the plan from day one was to come onto the Traffic Department,” he said.

“I’ve always been a petrol head.

“A pursuit is not really what you want - it’s just too dangerous. You have to decide what’s dangerous and what’s not.

“As far back as I can remember – when I was six or seven years old, I always wanted to be a policeman. I’m not one who likes sitting in the office, I like being out there - that’s what keeps me going.”

Y Llinell Las is on Thursday, 14 April, at 9pm on S4C.

English and Welsh subtitles are available.