A new shop is giving survivors of domestic abuse the opportunity to sell their art.
The Machynlleth enterprise is the brainchild of artist and domestic abuse survivor Nikki Pinto.
After discovering that painting and sewing were her only releases from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) she became “obsessed” with creating.
Nikki this month took this one step further by creating a space to support others.
On 13 December she opened Something Out of Nothing at 38 Heol Maengwyn, selling the wares of 17 artists who are survivors of abuse and mental health disorders.
Nikki said: “I was suffering with a lot of mental health issues from the trauma which also manifested in physical pain.
I was sitting at home in constant pain when my doctor recommended finding a distraction.
“I started painting and realised I wasn’t in pain - I became obsessed.
“When I put out the call for artists, I was inundated by people wanting to join.
“It’s been amazing and the feedback has been really positive, which means we're doing something right!
“We’re not just a shop, we're giving opportunity to people who wouldn’t usually get it, as it’s so hard to get art into galleries nowadays.”
The shop she runs with her partner Hugh Roberts sells upcycled clothing and jewellery, paintings, crocheted and macrame bags and items, woodwork, and environmental products such as beeswax wraps.
She aims not just to support the local and UK-based artists she showcases but to raise awareness and encourage the prevention of domestic abuse.
In the new year, she will begin hosting craft workshops for survivors and those struggling with mental ill-health, hoping to gain funding to bring other facilitators into the project.
She said her personal experience and her work as a carer made her passionate about preventing abuse.