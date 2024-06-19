The Dewis Choice Initiative, based at Aberystwyth University, marked World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on 15 June with the release of a British Sign Language version of its animation highlighting the unique challenges that older adults face when domestic abuse occurs.
‘Hidden Harms’, which was created in partnership with Norfolk Safeguarding Adults Board and Creative Connection Animation Studio, explores the lived experiences of older victim-survivors of domestic abuse.
The animation is now newly accessible to people who are deaf or have hearing loss and use British Sign Language (BSL).
Elize Freeman, Co-Lead of the Dewis Choice Initiative, said: “Domestic abuse is a harrowing reality for many, yet some victim-survivors remain particularly hidden due to unique challenges.
“Among these are older individuals who communicate using British Sign Language.
“Older victim-survivors who are deaf or who have hearing loss are less likely to access publicly available information about domestic abuse via radio, television, public campaigns, or other auditory sources.
“For these individuals, the isolation often experienced by victims of domestic abuse can be compounded by the lack of accessible resources and support services to meet their communication needs.”
Rebecca Zerk, Co-Lead of the Dewis Choice Initiative, said: “Dewis Choice is urging service providers to develop more inclusive support systems that cater to the specific needs of older BSL users.
“This includes providing BSL interpreters in emergency services, creating awareness campaigns within the Deaf and hearing loss community, and training support workers to recognise the unique signs of abuse in older individuals.
“By providing the ‘Hidden Harms’ animation in BSL, we hope that the animation will reach victim-survivors who have been overlooked.
“It is a small step towards breaking down the barriers that leave older BSL users vulnerable, ensuring they receive the education, help and support they need.”
The ‘Hidden Harms’ animation was funded by Norfolk Safeguarding Adults Board, with the Welsh language version funded by Mid and West Wales region VAWDASV.
The Dewis Choice Initiative is based at the Department of Law and Criminology at Aberystwyth University.