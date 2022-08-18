New term brings financial help for school essentials
From September, eligible learners in Ceredigion will receive additional support, Ceredigion County Council has announced.
Research last week from the Bevan Foundation revealed that the majority of Welsh people are cutting back on essential items due to rising costs of living. As the new term approaches, Ceredigion County Council is urging parents to apply for the support they’re entitled to.
Cllr Wyn Thomas, cabinet member responsible for schools said: “Funding for School Essentials (PDG - Access) is an important step in stopping money getting in the way of children’s education. We urge anyone who feels they are eligible to get in touch with us to support parents and learners through the school year.”
If your child is currently receiving free school meals, you may be entitled to additional support. If you have not already received a payment, or to check if you are eligible for Free School Meals (FSM) or School Essentials (PDG - Access) which includes support for uniform, sports equipment and devices, go to: www.ceredigion.gov.uk/resident/schools-education/free-school-meals/
Also, universal free school meals will be rolled out to all primary learners in Wales over the next three years. To help the youngest learners as soon as possible, all children in full-time Nursery, Reception, Year 1 and 2 will be able to receive free school meals from this September.
The Universal Free School Meals policy is part of the co-operation agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru, which will see free school meals extended to all primary school learners over the next three years.
For more information, visit gov.wales/find-out-about-free-school-meals
