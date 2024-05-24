Following the disbandment of the Aberaeron and District Vintage Show Committee a new organisation, Cardi Crank, has been formed to run a new and exciting vintage show at Llanerchaeron in collaboration with the National Trust.
The show on Saturday, 10 August this year will highlight much of the Geler Jones Collection which he donated to the trust at Llanerchaeron.
The photograph shows members from Cardi Crank and the National Trust getting together to start the renovation of the Geler Jones Collection.