The latest series of Wellbeing Walks have been launched at Tywyn Health Centre.
Developed by Rural Health and Care Wales and partners, the launch took place on 15 December by representatives from Tywyn Town Council.
The new Tywyn Wellbeing Walks leaflet has been produced for people to follow optional walking routes that have been mapped out to include points of interest, starting at the health centre.
In developing the Tywyn Wellbeing Walks leaflet, Rural Health and Care Wales (Hywel Dda University Health Board, Powys Teaching Health Board and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board) worked with the wellbeing charity Tan y Maen to develop three walks, of differing distances and levels of difficulty, that could be undertaken by patients, visitors, healthcare staff and the general public.
The aim of the leaflet is to raise awareness of the health and wellbeing benefits of walking outdoors in nature. Listening to birdsongs and observing animals in nature has been shown to improve wellbeing and reduce stress; the natural aromas from woods and plants have proven calming effects; five minutes of walking in nature improves mood, self-esteem and relaxation, with research showing that physical activity in green spaces can reduce stress and lower cortisol levels by up to 15 per cent. Walking in pairs or groups also has social benefits, as well as being very enjoyable! Launching the Tywyn leaflet, Cllr Nancy Clarke commended the initiative, saying: “Walking is an excellent exercise that everyone can do, not only for movement but for improving mental capacity and socialisation.
“What a wonderful thing it is to have this leaflet that we can use to encourage people to walk; thank you to everyone involved in developing it.”
Tywyn Town Clerk Chris Wood agreed, adding the leaflets would be a great asset to have, with these now freely available from the clerk’s office in Tywyn and from various other venues across the town.
Speaking on behalf of Rural Health and Care Wales, Anna Prytherch said: “Living where we do, we are lucky to have so many opportunities on our doorstep to just get outside and enjoy our open spaces. The Wellbeing Walks have been extremely popular already in Aberystwyth and Machynlleth and we hope they will be equally popular in Tywyn.”
For further information, contact Rural Health and Care Wales on 0300 430 7983 or email [email protected]
