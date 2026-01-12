The aim of the leaflet is to raise awareness of the health and wellbeing benefits of walking outdoors in nature. Listening to birdsongs and observing animals in nature has been shown to improve wellbeing and reduce stress; the natural aromas from woods and plants have proven calming effects; five minutes of walking in nature improves mood, self-esteem and relaxation, with research showing that physical activity in green spaces can reduce stress and lower cortisol levels by up to 15 per cent. Walking in pairs or groups also has social benefits, as well as being very enjoyable! Launching the Tywyn leaflet, Cllr Nancy Clarke commended the initiative, saying: “Walking is an excellent exercise that everyone can do, not only for movement but for improving mental capacity and socialisation.