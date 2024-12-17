Two of the most colourful wassailing practices involved the Mari Lwyd and the wren box. The ‘Grey Mary’ was a horse’s skull, dressed in bells and ribbons and attended by an ‘ostler’ with a whip and ‘clowns’ in fancy dress, some of them men dressed as women. Accompanied by a crowd of musicians and singers they went from homestead to homestead, tavern to tavern, ‘jousting’ with the inhabitants in verse until they were let in. Then the Mari would lunge at and kiss the women, trying to get under their skirts and demanding ‘Cusan, neu ceiniog?’ whilst the clowns created havoc. Sometimes these characters bashed each other with bensom brooms, though, as they’d stuffed their clothes with straw, were seldom injured. We still do it, particularly in South Wales, though there’s evidence of the practice from across the country at one time. Horse cults are a relatively widespread tradition and the origins of the Welsh Mari Lwyd are elusive. Some believe she may be associated with the night ’mare’ female monster who was supposed to land on people and beat them to suffocation.