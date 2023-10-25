“I’m impressed with the new style fully recyclable poppies. They are easier to handle and, because they lay flat, packaging is greatly reduced…there are still a considerable number of the old style available and here in Newcastle Emlyn we are issuing a mix.”Director of the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal, Andy Taylor-Whyte said: “We want to encourage as many people as possible to get a poppy this year and show their gratitude and support to those in the Armed Forces whose service and sacrifice should never be forgotten. We’re so proud that this year, we have our new plastic-free poppy too, so that the public can wear this poignant symbol of Remembrance, with less impact on the environment.