New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 17 of Gwynedd’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Eight restaurants, cafes or canteens have been awarded top marks of five-out-of-five. They are: Mash & Barrell at Greenacres Caravan Park Main Road, Morfa Bychan, rated on 5 September; Swellies at Swellies Porth Y Llechen, Y Felinheli, rated on 4 September; Warren Pool Bar at The Warren Caravan Park The Warren Lôn Pont Morgan, Abersoch, rated on 4 September; Fu's Restaurant at Unit 2 Bloc A Doc Fictoria, Caernarfon, rated on 3 September; Caffe Nero at Canolfan Menai Ffordd Garth, Bangor, rated on 2 September; Edward Harden Farming at Treheli, Rhiw, rated on 29 August; The Soch at Fresh Stryd Fawr, Abersoch, rated on 28 August; Pendre Garden And Craft Centre at Uned 9b-10 Stâd Diwydiannol Pendre, Tywyn, rated on 6 August.
And five ratings have been handed to the following pubs, bars or nightclubs: St Deiniol Golf Club at Clwb Golff St Deiniol Ffordd Pen Y Bryn, Bangor, rated on 3 September; Crosville Social Club at Crosville Employees Social & Athletic Club Lôn Glandwr, Bangor, rated on 2 September; Castle Cottage Inn at Gwesty Castle Cottage Ffordd Pen Llech, Harlech, rated on 28 August; Tafarn pen y bont at Pen Y Bont Hotel, Sarn Mellteyrn, rated on 28 August;
The Neptune at Neptune Hall Caravan Park Ffordd Neifion, Tywyn, rated on 28 August.
Four takeaways also scored five. They are: Beijing House at 5 Maes Y Farchnad, Penygroes, rated on 3 September; Cegin Lana at Bristol House 129 Stryd Fawr, Porthmadog, rated on 3 September; Coast ... To Go at Western House 9 Glandyfi Terrace, Aberdyfi, rated on 3 September and Oh My Cod! At 17 Ffordd Coed Mawr, Bangor, rated on 21 August.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.