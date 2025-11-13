Eight restaurants, cafes or canteens have been awarded top marks of five-out-of-five. They are: Mash & Barrell at Greenacres Caravan Park Main Road, Morfa Bychan, rated on 5 September; Swellies at Swellies Porth Y Llechen, Y Felinheli, rated on 4 September; Warren Pool Bar at The Warren Caravan Park The Warren Lôn Pont Morgan, Abersoch, rated on 4 September; Fu's Restaurant at Unit 2 Bloc A Doc Fictoria, Caernarfon, rated on 3 September; Caffe Nero at Canolfan Menai Ffordd Garth, Bangor, rated on 2 September; Edward Harden Farming at Treheli, Rhiw, rated on 29 August; The Soch at Fresh Stryd Fawr, Abersoch, rated on 28 August; Pendre Garden And Craft Centre at Uned 9b-10 Stâd Diwydiannol Pendre, Tywyn, rated on 6 August.