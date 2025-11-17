Officers have carried out a Misuse of Drugs Act Warrant at an address in Dolgellau.
Thanks to information from the community, officers secured a warrant from Magistrates Court and searched the property on Thursday, 13 November. They seized a quantity of controlled substances.
A 43-year-old man has been interviewed and continues to be under investigation whilst enquiries continue.
Inspector Iwan Jones said: "The use and supply of controlled substances brings misery to users and the wider community. Through community support and targeted police work, we can reduce the impact of drug supply. Our officers will relentlessly target those who supply controlled substances which disrupts the peaceful enjoyment of our area as it often leads to anti-social behaviour, violence and crime."
