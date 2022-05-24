No lifeguards, no flags? Source says that’s the case

AN anonymous source has told the Cambrian News that Gwynedd’s beaches may have failed to win the prestigious Blue Flag this year because they are not patrolled by RNLI lifeguards.

The source said they understood that every Blue Flag beach with more than 50 users per day in the summer must have lifeguards but this has been overlooked in Gwynedd, until now. When we asked award organisers Keep Wales Tidy and Gwynedd Council if this was true, both remained tight-lipped over the reason for the reassessment of Gwynedd’s coastal award application.

According to the Blue Flag criteria, “a Blue Flag beach with a high number of visitors must be guarded/patrolled by an adequate number of lifeguards placed at appropriate intervals as recommended in the risk assessment and according to the beach characteristics and use”.

It goes on: “The number of lifeguards must increase according to peak usage, and a minimum of two every 200m is recommended for those beaches which have not undertaken a risk assessment.

“Lifeguards must have appropriate national or international qualifications. Certificates must be checked prior to employment and must be made available to the National Operator upon request.

Lifeguards must only be employed for lifeguarding and not in combination with other duties, such as water sports, rentals and services, cleaning etc.

“Lifeguards must be easily recognisable. It is therefore recommended lifeguards wear the internationally recognised red/yellow uniform. Lifeguards must be provided with appropriate lifesaving equipment.

“Bathing areas patrolled by lifeguards must be clearly marked. The area must be defined on the map, on the information board and/or physically on the beach with markers or flags.

“The International Lifesaving Federation (ILS) recommends flags and signs should be in accordance with ISO 20712. Additionally, Blue Flag international pictograms should be used.”

It adds that at beaches with low hazard risks and few users, public rescue equipment can replace lifeguards, unless the national legislation or the safety risk assessment states otherwise.

They define “few users” as an average of less than 50 beach users per day over a period of four weeks during the high season.

Keep Wales Tidy said the beaches that had applied for the award met the environmental standards required, but they would not be giving out further details regarding the reason for Gwynedd’s reassessment. The spokesperson said: “We are delighted to say that all beaches who applied have met the required environmental standards, however the International Jury have an additional requirement regarding risk assessments on which we are working with the beach managers concerned.”

Gwynedd Council would not confirm the nature of the reassessment either, but a statement issued on behalf of Anglesey, Gwynedd and Conwy councils - none of which have RNLI lifeguards - said: “We are proud that all beaches nominated for a Blue Flag in our counties continue to meet the required environmental standards for this prestigious award.

“However, the International Jury for the Blue Flag award has an additional new requirement regarding risk assessments.

“We will continue to work with Keep Wales Tidy to fully understand this new requirement and identify a suitable way forward.