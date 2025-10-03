Ceredigion MS Elin Jones joined leading research and support charity Breast Cancer Now at a wear it pink event in the Senedd to urge the Welsh Government to boost breast screening uptake and save more lives from breast cancer.
Breast Cancer Now’s ‘No Time to Waste – Wales’ petition, launched in August, is gathering support to urge the government to ensure the 70 per cent breast screening minimum standard is met consistently, drive progress towards delivering on the 80 per cent target, and to reduce inequalities in uptake across different communities.
This follows latest figures from Public Health Wales showing that breast screening uptake fell below the minimum 70 per cent standard in 2022/23, coming in at 69.5 per cent.
Crucially, Breast Cancer Now estimates that reaching 80 per cent could have led to more than 15,800 additional women being screened and 154 extra breast cancers detected.
The recent ‘Cost of Breast Cancer: 2025 Update’ report from Demos and Breast Cancer Now also estimates that meeting this target could generate an estimated £8 to £9 million in economic savings and £78 million in well-being gains in 2025.
Elin Jones MS said: “It was great to attend Breast Cancer Now’s wear it pink event in Senedd and hear about how we can support their vital work in Wales.
“Every woman deserves the best possible chance of an early breast cancer diagnosis.
“I urge Ceredigion residents to join me in supporting Breast Cancer Now’s petition to improve breast screening uptake.
“Together we can send a clear message to the Welsh Government that there is no time to waste.”
Breast Cancer Now’s Wear It Pink today will happen on 24 October.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.