Ceredigion Sports Awards celebrate the hard work of athletes, coaches and volunteers that make community sport happen.
The awards are organised by Ceredigion Sports Council and Ceredigion Actif to recognise and honour people’s achievements and outstanding contribution to sport.
The awards are for people who make a positive difference within the local community and strive for excellence. It's a way to acknowledge and thank people who put their heart and soul into sport in Ceredigion.
- The categories for 2023 are:
- Coach of the Year
- International Award
- Talented Junior Award
- Unsung Hero Award
- Disability Sport Volunteer of the Year Award
- Bronze Young Ambassador of the Year Award
- Young Ambassador of the Year Award
Councillor Catrin M S Davies, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Customer Services, said: “If there is a member of your club who deserves one of these awards I would encourage you to nominate them. It could be a young person performing at a good level or an active coach or diligent volunteers.
"These awards recognise those who give their time to inspire young players and create the best environment for them to grow and learn. If you want to nominate please visit the Ceredigion Actif website.”
For more information and to nominate an individual, visit Ceredigion Sports Awards - Ceredigion Actif