A campaign to reduce the risk of motorcycle-related deaths and serious injuries on the roads is underway across North Wales.
Operation Apex runs from spring to autumn, when the highest number of motorcyclists are killed or seriously injured.
Roads Crime Unit officers will be on active patrol across the region, engaging with riders at popular biker meeting spots.
Chief Inspector Caroline Mullen-Hurst, of North Wales Police’ Operational Support Services said: “We look at all motorists as part of the Op Apex campaign, however, during the spring and summer months increased focus is given to motorcycle safety as larger numbers of motorcyclists take their bikes out to take advantage of the good weather and fantastic scenery.
“The campaign will see us focussing our enforcement in an attempt to reduce any further casualties and collisions by adopting a zero-tolerance approach.
“Last year we saw 60 motorcyclists killed or seriously injured on the roads of North Wales, and although it was a 33 per cent decrease from the previous year, we are not complacent. We want to prevent harm and injury and allow everyone to enjoy the roads as they become busier and shared between all different types of road users.
“Road safety is the responsibility of us all - whether as a driver, motorcyclist, cyclist or pedestrian and I would like to take this opportunity to ask everybody to take extra care when out and about on the roads, to think about their behaviour and what changes they could make to improve their own safety and that of other road users.
“Due to the number of motorcyclists expected to be on the roads over the coming weeks, we are urging all motorists to be extra vigilant for motorcycles during their journeys and ensure they give sufficient room when following bikers. Motorists are also being reminded to be especially vigilant as they emerge from junctions, when turning right and on roundabouts – all of which have been a common factor in some of our collisions.
“Riders also have an important role to play in ensuring their own safety by travelling at an appropriate speed for the road, weather and traffic conditions, cornering left-hand bends, wearing high-visibility clothing, ensuring they ride within their capabilities and always wearing a helmet and other appropriate attire.”
C.I Mullen-Hurst added: “Behind every casualty will be a family who are expecting them to come home. This campaign isn’t about spoiling people’s fun but encourages riders and drivers to be safe and competent with the aim of reducing the number of collisions.”
North Wales Police will also work closely with NPAS (National Police Air Service), utilising their fixed wing aircraft as part of the patrol plan.
Last year, the aircraft was able to provide officers with live data - highlighting areas where motorcyclists were gathering, and more importantly, highlighting where motorcycles were being ridden anti-socially. The aircraft was able to direct officers on the ground to their location where the officers could stop and speak to the motorcyclists.