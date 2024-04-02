A charity behind wellbeing retreats in Dolgellau and Llangollen has won the title of best charity initiative at the National Outdoor Expo Awards.
Mind Over Mountains organises weekend retreats in Penmaenpool, Dolgellau and Bryntysilio, Llangollen.
The award recognises the outstanding contribution Mind Over Mountains makes to aid mental health support, using time in the outdoors walking alongside professional coaches and counsellors.
Mind Over Mountains chief executive Ian Sansbury is delighted with the award.
He said: “This award recognises the passion and dedication of our volunteers and staff in supporting so many people who are struggling with their mental health.”
“It is such a wonderful recognition of all that Mind Over Mountains is and can be.
“It recognises the highly innovative nature of all that we do. But it also recognises our deep ambition in wanting to make nature - and activity-based responses to wellbeing the norm, rather than the exception, in mental health care and support across the UK.”
The Inaugural National Outdoor Expo Awards: Celebrating Excellence in the Outdoors Community, took place on Saturday, 23 March, recognising and celebrating outstanding achievements in the outdoor community.
Hosted by Danny Bent and Lucy Mills the awards honoured the people, organisations and innovations that have left an incredible mark on the outdoor world.
Anyone can sign up to take part in a Mind Over Mountains retreat.
There is a fee to cover accommodation, plus the cost of the guides and counsellors, with funded places also available. For more information visit www.mindovermountains.org.uk
“We want to deliver more and more of what we do,” Ian added.
“With participants telling us we have changed or even saved their lives - at a time when the UK's mental ill health statistics continue to increase - the need couldn’t be greater.”
By blending adventure with mindfulness practices and peer support, the organisation empowers participants to overcome obstacles, build resilience, and foster connections with nature and one another.
Mind Over Mountains depends on partnership and sponsorship.
It receives no government funding.
There are also opportunities for keen hikers to join in fundraising activities via the charity's website. Visit www.justgiving.com/mind-over-mountains