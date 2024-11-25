Emergency services in north Wales are preparing to host their popular Christmas carol service.
The annual service, jointly hosted by North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, North Wales Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service, is at St Asaph Cathedral on 9 December (7.30pm).
There will be performances from Seindorf Beaumaris Band, the North Wales Police Choir and Sergeant Arwyn Tudur Jones as well as a mix of readings by representatives of the emergency services and well-known carols for the congregation to sing.
Proceeds will go to St Kentigern Hospice in St Asaph.
Dawn Docx, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service’s Chief Fire Officer, said: “The carol service is one of the highlights of the Christmas period, not just for our staff, but also for the community who turn out in force to support us.
“We’re grateful to St Asaph Cathedral for hosting what promises to be another wonderful event.”
Welsh Ambulance Service Chief Executive Jason Killens said: “The carol service is a chance to come together to strike the right festive note, as well as give thanks to all those who work so hard to keep our communities safe, not just at Christmas, but every day of the year.
“We had a fantastic turnout at last year’s service in Bangor, and know that the St Asaph community will be just as supportive this year.”
North Wales Police Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman added: “I am looking forward to joining colleagues, partners and friends for this special occasion to start off the Christmas celebrations.
“It’s enjoyed every year by many staff, volunteers, their families and members of the public who wish to show their support.
“A warm welcome is extended to all to what I am sure will be a wonderful evening.”
Admission is free, and refreshments will be served following the service