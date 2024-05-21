North Wales MS Llŷr Gruffydd is calling for better mental health support for parents.
Mr Gruffydd heard how women suffering from maternal mental health disorders, such as postpartum depression, aren’t getting the support they need.
The issue was highlighted at the Senedd at an event hosted by Mothers Matter, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to providing pre and postnatal mental health support services to women, men and their families.
Up to 1 in 5 women will suffer from a maternal mental health disorder. Less than 15 per cent receive treatment. In addition, 1 in 7 women will experience depression during pregnancy.
Income is also a key factor, with up to 50 per cent of women living in poverty suffering from a maternal mental health disorder.
Mr Gruffydd said: “It’s crucial for mothers to get the support they need, not only for themselves, but for the good of their families. By taking care of them we are also taking care of future generations.
“There is still a big job to do to ensure that mental health is given equal treatment to physical health.
“The statistic shows that there is a significant gap between the demand for mental health support and the level of provision that exists.”