North Wales Police want 16-24-year-olds to apply for their Young Ambassadors Programme.
Ambassadors inform and support police on matters involving young people, and have their say on policing and crime where they live.
North Wales Police’ Youth Engagement and Intervention Officer PC Mel Cartledge-Davis said: “We hope to recruit individuals who will provide a powerful voice for their peers across the region, and who will support, challenge and inform the work that we do that will help make better decisions to meet the needs of young people across north Wales.”
Ambassadors will receive training in confidence building, teamwork and leadership and gain valuable skills and experience, which could be used as part of the Welsh Baccalaureate, as part of their CV or assist with applications to further or higher education.
They will scrutinise the use of police powers as well as complaints and incidents involving young people, provide feedback and make recommendations to North Wales Police.
They want a diverse group who reflect the local population, including those with direct experience of the police and justice system.
Previous police contact or conviction is not a barrier to application.
The closing date for applications is midday on 31 October.
Visit https://orlo.uk/1czIE