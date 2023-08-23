The Chief Constable of North Wales Police will lead of the British Association of Women in Policing (BAWP).
North Wales Police said "one trail blazing Chief Constable is taking over from another".
“Michelle has done a fantastic job during what has been challenging times for policing.
"She has been a fantastic role model to women across policing and I’m looking forward to working with the Board to build on all her excellent work and leadership.
“I would like to express my sincere thanks to Michelle for her work at BAWP and wish her all the very best for the future.”