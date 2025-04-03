North Wales Police are taking part in Operation Spotlight, a campaign to raise awareness of common, dangerous road behaviours.
Led by the National Police Chief’s Council, officers across the country will carry out a combination of enforcement, engagement and educational activities.
Driving whilst under the influence of drink and/or drugs, speeding, using a mobile phone at the wheel, not wearing a seatbelt and careless/dangerous driving make up the #Fatal5 and North Wales Police have a robust strategy around enforcing these offences.
Sergeant Danny Rees of the Roads Crime Unit said: “Every fatality on our roads is a tragedy, that is why we are committed to keeping the roads safe and will continue to take action against those who commit offences on our roads.”