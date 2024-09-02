North Wales Police (NWP) headquarters in Colwyn Bay will open to the public for a look behind the scenes.
To mark the force’s 50th anniversary, people are invited to learn about NWP, watch teams in action and get the latest information on keeping safe.
There will be an opportunity to meet police dogs, speak to local officers and find out how to join NWP.
There will be an opportunity to sit in a police car and on a police motorbike, meet the Underwater Search Team, see the helicopter land and meet the team (if available), visit the training department, fallback control room, learn more about how 999 calls are dealt with, see how the forensic collision investigation team operate, meet the drone team, see the latest drone technology and learn about the work of the fleet department who manage all the force vehicles.
Police cadets will take part in a drill, there’ll be arena displays from Armed Alliance and police dogs, some of the stars of S4C’s Y Llinell Las will be in attendance, there will be public order displays, activities for children, food stalls and an exhibition.
The free event on 14 September runs from 10.30am-4pm and is open to all ages.