North Wales Police is supporting a new national campaign that focuses on encouraging victims and survivors of child sexual abuse and exploitation to reach out for support.
When You Are Ready, which has been fully informed by those with lived experience from start to finish, hopes to make victims and survivors feel seen and heard, to know they’re not alone and encourage them to tell a friend, contact a support organisation and feel empowered to take that step, whenever they’re ready to do so.
The campaign – launched by the national Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE) Taskforce – is also being supported by police forces across England and Wales.