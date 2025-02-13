If you or someone you know has been a victim of rape or other sexual offences, don’t suffer in silence.
North Wales Police are encouraging people to report the offences by calling 101, 999 in an emergency, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Amethyst is an independent Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) for north Wales, where trained professionals provide help, support and information to adults, children and young people who have been raped or sexually assaulted.
They work with police and health and third sector voluntary services to ensure victims of these crimes have access to the best possible care.