People have until 3 January to apply to Gwynedd Council for a grant to support community food and feeding schemes.
Applications are invited to support a food bank, feeding schemes for vulnerable people (hot meals, meals on wheels, eating clubs, supper clubs) or food parcels/food package community schemes to support vulnerable people.
Some eligible expenditure items include purchasing equipment for preparing, storing and distributing food, or supporting initiatives that develop local food growing and distribution initiatives, IT tools to facilitate agency referral systems and user contact, running costs, training costs and contributions towards helping co-locate food enterprises with other support services/community hubs.
The fund is not be open to successful 2024-2025 financial year applicants.