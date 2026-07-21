Natural Resources Wales has revealed plans to sell Welsh timber in a bid to boost net zero ambitions.
The public body revealed its plans for 'sustainable growth and value strategy' the next five years at the Royal Welsh Show.
The plan included a timber strategy which states between 2027 and 2031, it plans to offer between 835,000 and 875,000 cubic metres of timber per year.
This equates to more than a million trees annually.
NRW says this level gives the best balance between managing forests safely and sustainably, protecting future timber supplies and supporting the wood processing industry.
Income generated through commercial activities will be reinvested towards NRW’s well-being goals to support nature’s recover, build resilience to climate change and minimise pollution.
The strategy was launched by Sarah Jennings, Executive Director of Communications, Customer and Commercial at NRW, and Ben Burggraaf, Chief Executive Officer of Net Zero Industry Wales.
Together these plans will deliver investment-ready projects for nature and climate, creation of new sustainable recreation opportunities, and support renewable energy developments on the Welsh Government Woodland Estate.
The Timber Sales and Marketing Plan includes a commitment, following consideration of the sustainable management of natural resources, to bring between 835,000 and 875,000 cubic metres of timber to market each year.
NRW says this will help support Welsh jobs and rural communities and give confidence to the timber sector.
During Royal Welsh week, NRW engaged with customers, partners and visitors on future plans to deliver in the areas of business development, commercial recreation and renewable energy.
The public body adds: “Together these plans will deliver investment-ready projects for nature and climate, creation of new sustainable recreation opportunities, and support renewable energy developments on the Welsh Government Woodland Estate.”
Sarah Jennings, Executive Director of Communications, Customer and Commercial at NRW, said: “Wales’ natural environment is one of our greatest assets. It supports our communities, helps tackle climate change, underpins our economy and contributes to our well-being.
“This strategy sets out how we can create more value from the land and natural resources in our care, helping us invest more in nature recovery, climate resilience and community well-being.
“By working with businesses, investors, recreation providers, renewable energy developers, timber customers and communities, we can unlock new opportunities that support sustainable growth while helping us achieve our purpose of nature and people thriving together.”
Net Zero Industry Wales is an independent organisation providing guidance and support to Welsh industries on their transition to delivering net zero.
Ben Burggraaf, Chief Executive Officer said: “The transition to a net zero economy creates significant opportunities for Wales. Working together across sectors will be essential if we are to attract investment, accelerate renewable energy development and create sustainable jobs.
“This strategy demonstrates how collaboration between public bodies, communities and businesses can help deliver environmental, social and economic benefits for Wales.”
The timber policy concludes: “By looking after our woodlands and working with others, this plan helps the Welsh Government Woodland Estate deliver benefits for people and nature, now and in the future.”
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