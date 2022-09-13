Nursery staff’s hard work recognised with awards
Mudiad Meithrin has handed out special apprenticeship awards to recognise the ‘hard work’ of staff in childcare settings.
Donna Puw, of Parc near Bala, and Lowri Joyner of Llandysul were presented with the Mudiad Meithrin Apprenticeship Award by Eunice Jones, manager of Mudiad Meithrin’s National Training Scheme.
The scheme offers accredited training to people wanting to work in early years care and education settings, organising work placements in Cylchoedd Meithrin, nursery classes and nurseries.
Donna won Learner of the Year for her work at Cylch Meithrin Garn Bach, Tryweryn and Lowri was recognised for the role she plays at Ysgol Bro Teifi, Llandysul
Eunice said: “It is wonderful to be able to reward and celebrate the hard work of individuals like Donna and Lowri. Their experience and efforts will hopefully inspire others.”
