Nursery staff’s hard work recognised with awards

By Cambrian News reporter  
Monday 19th September 2022 3:00 pm
@CambrianNews
[email protected]
Donna Puw receives her Mudiad Meithrin Apprenticeship Award from Llinos Williams (Mudiad Meithrin )

Mudiad Meithrin has handed out special apprenticeship awards to recognise the ‘hard work’ of staff in childcare settings.

Donna Puw, of Parc near Bala, and Lowri Joyner of Llandysul were presented with the Mudiad Meithrin Apprenticeship Award by Eunice Jones, manager of Mudiad Meithrin’s National Training Scheme.

The scheme offers accredited training to people wanting to work in early years care and education settings, organising work placements in Cylchoedd Meithrin, nursery classes and nurseries.

Myfanwy Jones presents Lowri Joyner with her Mudiad Meithrin Apprenticeship Award
Myfanwy Jones presents Lowri Joyner with her Mudiad Meithrin Apprenticeship Award (Mudiad Meithrin )

Donna won Learner of the Year for her work at Cylch Meithrin Garn Bach, Tryweryn and Lowri was recognised for the role she plays at Ysgol Bro Teifi, Llandysul

Eunice said: “It is wonderful to be able to reward and celebrate the hard work of individuals like Donna and Lowri. Their experience and efforts will hopefully inspire others.”

