New UCAS figures show that universities in Wales have been unable to fill the Welsh government commissioned places on nursing courses and attract the number of nursing students needed.
Despite Wales being the only UK country to see an increase in applications for 2024 to 4,095, the acceptance figure was only 1,270, falling “alarmingly short” of the 2,400 Welsh government commissioned university places.
Helen Whyley, Executive Director, Royal College of Nursing Wales said: “We previously welcomed the 16 per cent rise in UCAS applications to study nursing in Wales for 2024.
“However, the conversion to actual nursing students has stagnated over the last three years, which means there still isn’t a sustainable domestic supply for the future.”