Ysgol Comins Coch has been praised by inspectors for having a “nurturing environment” thanks to leaders who “develop a positive culture and inclusive ethos.”
Estyn inspectors visited Ysgol Comins Coch in November, and in a report released this week, Estyn gave the thumbs up to the 139 pupil primary school saying it had a “positive learning environment.”
“Nearly all pupils display impeccable behaviour,” inspectors found.
“They are welcoming to visitors and speak enthusiastically about their learning experiences.
“Most pupils show exemplary attitudes towards learning, and they listen attentively, and show pride in their work.”
Praising the school’s leadership under head-teacher Mike Carruthers, inspectors said leaders “work diligently to create an inclusive culture and ethos that focus on pupils' learning and well-being successfully.
“Leaders set high expectations and regularly evaluate the school's strengths and areas for development purposefully,” inspectors said.
“They implement well-organised improvement processes that result in sustained improvements over time.”
Teaching at the school was praised by inspectors, who found that teachers “offer ample opportunities for pupils to collaborate and share ideas” and “provide useful feedback, enabling pupils to understand tasks better and to improve their work.”
Teachers also “provide strong support for pupils' personal, social, and emotional development fostering empathy, reflection, and respect successfully,” Estyn found.
Head-teacher Mr Carruthers said: “As a school we are proud of our pupils and all that they achieve.
“I would like to congratulate everyone involved with Comins Coch School on this excellent report.”
Estyn made two recommendations to help the school continue to improve, recommending the school “ensures that teachers manage time effectively in lessons to challenge and accurately identify the next steps in pupils’ learning” and “improving the quality and provision of learning experiences in the outdoors.”
The school will draw up an action plan to address the recommendations from the inspection.