Senior Ceredigion councillors are to decide on representatives to officially open Ceredigion’s new £16.3m 240-pupil Welsh-medium 3-11 school along with two other projects in the county.
At Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, 5 November, members are asked to make nominations to officially open Ysgol Dyffryn Aeron; the extension and refurbishment works undertaken at Cardigan Primary and Secondary Schools and the All-Weather Pitch at Plascrug Leisure Centre.
Last May, Ceredigion County Council’s Development Management Committee supported an application to build the new school on a greenfield site at Dyffryn Aeron, Felinfach, on the road from Aberaeron to Lampeter.
The £16.3m school, being built by built by Wynne Construction, is 70 per cent funded through the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme.
A ceremony was held to note the start of works last year, with councillors, officers, pupils from the local schools and contractors present.
Ysgol Dyffryn Aeron will open to pupils during 2025 with an official opening proposed for March, a report for Cabinet members says.
Reprsentatives will also be named to officially open the extension and refurbishment of Cardigan Primary School and Cardigan Secondary School and the new all-weather pitch at Plascrug Leisure Centre