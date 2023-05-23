South Meirionnydd Older People's Forum has recommenced monthly meetings, following the long delay due to Covid-19 restrictions and lockdowns.
Forty people attended the long-awaited meeting on Thursday afternoon, 27 April.
The meeting took the form of an AGM, when new officers were voted in and given support to re-establish the forum’s concerns of the older people who live in the south Meirionnydd area.
The new chairperson outlined the influence the forum had in the past, the greatest is the new bridge over the Dyfi river at Machynlleth which will make the journey to Aberystwyth and Bronglais Hospital a lot easier when the river is flooded.
The new officers to serve for the forthcoming year were appointed as follows: Gwen Stevens, chairperson; Ivor Moody, vice chair; Diane Chetwynd, secretary; Gerald Stevens, assistant secretary; Michael Green, treasurer.
The next meeting will be held in the Neuadd on Thursday, 25 May at 2.30pm, when there will be a guest speaker.
Future meetings will be held on the last Thursday in the month, except August and December.
Are you a member of a group in your community? Do you have news, photos and videos of your latest activities to share? Send them to [email protected]