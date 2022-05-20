One-in-five in mid Wales die in poverty

One-in-five people who died in mid Wales in 2019 died in poverty ( Pixabay )

One-in-five people who died in this region of Wales in 2019 died in poverty.

Researchers say more than 1,100 people died in poverty here and, sadly, a high proportion of those who died in poverty were seniors. But the research also shows that there’s a higher proportion of working poor who die in Ceredigion, Gwynedd, Powys and Carmarthenshire than elsewhere in the UK.

Across Wales as a whole, 60,660 people died in poverty in 2019, and almost 93,000 throughout the whole of the UK.

The estimates suggest that 150 people in Ceredigion died in 2019 having experienced poverty in the last year of their life – around 19 per cent of the total number of deaths in the area.

Of the 150 deaths, 117 were pensioners while 33 were considered to be working poor.

In Gwynedd, 278 people died in 2019 having experienced poverty in the last year of their life – around 20 per cent of the total number of deaths in the area.

It’s estimated that 228 were pensioners and 50 of working age.

In Powys, 290 people in 2019 died in poverty — 18 per cent of the total number of deaths in the area. Of those, 236 were pensioners and 53 of working age

The figures for Carmarthenshire were comparable. 411 people in Carmarthenshire died in poverty in 2019 – around 19 per cent of the total number of deaths in the area. It included 324 pensioners and 86 working poor.

More than 15 per cent of the nearly 605,000 people who died in the UK in 2019 are estimated to have experienced poverty in the last year before their death.

End-of-life charity Marie Curie said it was “shocking” that more than 90,000 people across the UK pass away while living in poverty annually and called for urgent action from the UK Government.

And the findings could be an underestimate as research by Loughborough University on behalf of the charity analysed data from before both the coronavirus pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis.

Researchers modelled estimates using a combination of data from a survey which closely followed the lives of thousands of people from 2009 to 2019, and local figures on deprivation.

For most of the findings, the Social Metrics Commission’s definition of poverty was used which examines how much someone’s resources, after housing costs, meets their needs – including “inescapable costs” such as childcare and disability.

Juliet Stone, from the Centre for Research in Social Policy at Loughborough University, said the cost of living is high and rising, making the physical and financial challenges for people with terminal illnesses even tougher.

She said: “The number of people dying in poverty has almost certainly risen even further since the period covered by our research and will only get higher in the coming months as the cost-of-living crisis deepens.”

Marie Curie is calling for urgent action to give terminally ill people of working age access to their State Pension, and warned the benefits system is failing to keep working-age people out of poverty at the end of their lives.

Matthew Reed, chief executive of the charity, said: “No-one wants to imagine spending the last months of their life shivering in a cold home, struggling to feed themselves, their children, and burdened with the anxiety of falling into debt.

“But for 90,000 people a year that is their reality.

“We are staggered to see the scale of poverty among dying people – it is shocking.”

The charity is also calling for greater support with energy costs to be made available to all terminally ill people, regardless of their age, and for more support with the costs of childcare for terminally ill parents with young children.

The Department of Work and Pensions said those nearing the end of their lives can get fast-track access to a range of benefits without needing a face-to-face assessment or waiting period.

A DWP spokesman said policies announced in the Queen’s Speech mean more people at the end of life will be able to access some benefits earlier.

He added: “The Government is taking decisive action to ease pressures on the cost of living, including spending £22 billion across the next financial year to support people with energy bills and cut fuel duty, and our £1 billion Household Support Fund is helping the most vulnerable with essential costs.”