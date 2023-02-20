One man has died and another has been injured in an incident at a farm.
An investigation has been launched following the death of the man at the premises in Aberhosan.
Dyfed-Powys Police told the Cambrian News they are looking into the circumstances of the death, which is not being treated as suspicious, adding that a 42-year-old man is also in hospital with serious injuries.
A police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man at a farm in the Aberhosan area of Machynlleth on Friday evening, 17 February 2023.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious.
"A 42-year old man is in hospital with serious injuries.
"The Health and Safety Executive and H M Coroner have been informed.
"Our thoughts are with the family who are receiving specialist support.”
A HSE spokesperson said: “We visited the farm on Saturday with Dyfed Powys Police, who are leading the investigation."