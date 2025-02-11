The new Dyfi Bridge has marked its first anniversary this month and has been hailed as ‘making a real difference’.
The £46m project includes a 725m viaduct built to replace the 19th century bridge which was not designed to carry the current levels of traffic, and was often closed due to flooding resulting in a 32 mile diversion.
The new 1.2km route stands above the flood plain, improves safety, and is designed to last for 120 years.
It also includes an enhanced cycling and walking route which is fully integrated into the new bridge as well as greater flood protection for surrounding businesses and homes.
Dafydd Jones, Headmaster at Ysgol Bro Hyddgen in Machynlleth, said he has seen the benefits since the bridge opened.
Mr Jones said: “The new bridge has made a real difference for pupils at the school.
“Due to the close proximity to the river, this area is prone to flooding meaning pupils often cannot get to school on days when there is heavy rain and river levels are high.
“Since the bridge has been opened, this has not happened even though there has been major flooding in the area. The bridge has allowed transport to school to continue normally, meaning children are able to attend school and not miss out on lessons.”
Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said: “The new Dyfi Bridge is an impressive structure which has already made a real difference in its first year. It’s great to hear how it has made a difference to Ysgol Bro Hyddgen, meaning there is no longer disruption for pupils.
“The bridge is helping keep communities and businesses connected and maintain a vital North – South link, and it is also providing walking and cycling opportunities in a wonderful setting.”