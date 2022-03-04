Opera singer takes to the stage tonight

Machynlleth-based tenor Robyn Lyn Evans is part of the company bringing La bohème to Aberystwyth tonight, and Bangor this weekend.

The Mid Wales Opera production concludes the company’s Puccini in Paris season, delayed for a year by Covid-related theatre closures.

Robyn is playing Rodolfo, one of his favourite parts. Taking time out of his busy rehearsal schedule, he explained why.

“Rfolfo has the most fantastic arias and duets – it’s a joy to sing. I’ve sung the part numerous times for other companies, but not for Mid Wales Opera.”

The 45-year-old has worked with the Newtown-based company before however. He made his debut with them in spring 2018, playing the part of Lensky in Eugene Onegin.”

The first year of the pandemic put a stop to Robyn’s performances, “but once things started to open up again last May, I managed to perform quite a lot,” Robyn recalls.

“I even went to France, which was amazing considering the virus, and Brexit, but the year before was terrible.”

Robyn has lived in Machynlleth since 2016.

“I met a local girl and we got married in 2017,” he said.

“Prior to that I was in Pont-rhyd-y-groes.”

Robyn is from the Ceredigion village and, before making the move to Mach, split his time there with spells in Carmarthen - he graduated from Trinity College Carmarthen where he was awarded the Stuart Burrows bursary - and London, where attended the Royal College of Music.

He started singing in Eisteddfod competitions. Highlights include Llangollen International Young Singer of the Year, Osborne Roberts Memorial Prize and David Ellis Memorial Prize. Previous MWO appearances include Lensky Eugene Onegin and Luigi Il tabarro. Elsewhere his most recent roles include Don José Carmen (Diva Opera) and Ruggero La Rondine (West Green House Opera).

When asked if it might be easier to get work if he was based in a city, Robyn responds: “Being in Mach works well. It’s got great rail links that have improved greatly in the last 30 years...well, until bad weather affects the tracks like now.

“Invariably I do have to travel quite a lot for work, but this tour is great because all of the dates, apart from one, are in Wales and I can commute to them from Mach.”

Following this tour of La bohème, Robyn has “lots of concerts lined up”.

“And in the summer I’ll be performing in Tosca, another Puccini opera, with Diva Opera. But I’m really looking forward to singing in Aberystwyth and in Bangor again. I was last at the arts centre at Christmas. And Pontio is brilliant! It’s a great venue. It’s new with great facilities and a fantastic acoustic.”

La bohème is at Aberystwyth Arts Centre tonight, Thursday, 10 March, and at Pontio, Bangor, this Saturday, 12 March.