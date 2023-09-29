There's a treat in store tomorrow in Machynlleth when Phil Wheeler presents Pants at the Taj Hub
At 11am tomorrow morning (Saturday, 30 September) Phil Wheeler will talk about Pants, illustrated by Boz Groden from Borth.
It tells the story of a family of pant farmers in India. It’s not well known that pants and socks are grown in India by specialist farmers.
Sock chompers and shortmunchers often destroy the pant crops and a huge amount of poison is used to control the bugs. The story focuses in a light hearted way on the farmer's struggle.
In 2005 Phil and Ann Wheeler began the Organic Textile Company in Machynlleth and the book includes some reference to the origin of OTC and how it inspired this story.
Phil would love to give young members a copy of the book and looks forward to seeing everyone tomorrow.
The event is free, and there will be honey sandwiches.