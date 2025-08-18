It has been a dramatic time on the next at Glaslyn Osprey Centre this year, with aerial battles, anxious waits for eggs to hatch and more this summer – and it’s not over yet.
There is still time to see the ospreys in the Glaslyn Valley before they start their winter migration to Africa.
While there have sadly been no chicks on the Glaslyn nest this year - for the first time in 22 years - other nests in the Valley have been successful.
Centre volunteers, visitors and those at home watching the live stream, could only watch from a distance as male osprey Aran failed to win back the Glaslyn nest in April following his late arrival back from migration.
His partner Elen had paired up with a new male KC6/Teifi and the pair have subsequently spent the summer together in and around the nest. Aran had aerial battles with Teifi and several other intruding ospreys and four eggs laid by Elen did not survive because of the intrusions which led to unsettling conditions on the nest.
Happily, since the early dramatic weeks of the season, Aran has been seen several times in the area over the summer including at Pont Croesor. When the three ospreys hopefully return next spring it will be a matter of watching and waiting to see who pairs up with who on the Glaslyn nest!
In the meantime, the pair on the Friends of the Ospreys nest at Pont Croesor have produced two healthy chicks. The birds can still be viewed from the John Parry Hide at the centre, although they will all soon start heading south on their 3000-mile migration. Visitors have been regularly seeing up to six ospreys in the air over the centre.
Glaslyn Ospreys near Porthmadog is open from 10.30am to 4.30pm every day until Sunday, 14 September.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.